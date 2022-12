Posting the clown again with no “cuts” not here to make anyone believe anything. The team was called to this location bc store owners were experiencing poltergeist acitivty. Thry sell vintage items and used clothes, etc. Items can hold energy. No idea what is here but this was documented over a 5 hour live with Benett and Vincent investigating. No one else was in the store with them. Clown has alwahs slightly moved, they nornally dont pay much attention to it. Vincent decided to draw with the chalk bc everyone during the live was telling them we kept seeing movement w this clown thing. After he did thr chalk is when this happenned. Guess it didnt like the chalk? Idk @paranosis @vincentlords1 @bennettrayne

