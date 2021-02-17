EU.-Este lunes 15 de febrero el Centro Médico Saint Jude en Fullerton, California, tuvo un día distinto en su rutina, pues Patty Trejo llevó un grupo de mariachi a su esposo -Joseph Trejo- hospitalizado e intubado en la Unidad COVID-19 desde hace semanas.

Trejo, de 54 años, visitó a su esposo el lunes por primera vez. tiempo desde que fue hospitalizado hace más de un mes. Ella misma, una sobreviviente de COVID-19, invitó a una banda de mariachis para darle valor a su marido.

Rodeada de personal del hospital, familiares y amigos en el estacionamiento del hospital, la banda tocó la canción favorita de su esposo, «La mano de Dios» o «La mano de Dios». «Necesita saber que todavía lo amo, y necesita saber que tiene que pelear», dijo Trejo.

Patty, ayudada por la enfermera Celina Mande, a través de la pantalla de un teléfono celular le mostró a su esposo la transmisión del grupo de mariachi aparcado en el estacionamiento del Centro Médico Saint Jude en Fullerton, California.

A worried wife brings a mariachi band to serenade her husband outside of his window. He is on a ventilator with #Covid at St. Jude Medical Center #Fullerton @cbsla #cbsla @providence pic.twitter.com/u89eKweewq — michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) February 15, 2021

