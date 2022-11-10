El Paso.-Causa alarma hombre con rifle de asalto en calles de El Paso, sin embargo esto generó molestia entre habitantes de El Paso, al señalar que las autoridades minimizaron la situación.

The EPPD is aware of an individual carrying a rifle walking around the far east side of El Paso in the Joe Battle area. There is nothing illegal about this. Unless he presents a threat, by his actions beyond that, there is no need to report him.

— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) November 10, 2022