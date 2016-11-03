Yogur, el remedio natural para aclarar la piel

Seguro has escuchado que aplicar yogur sobre las manchas de la piel, ayuda a desvanecerlas debido a sus propiedades aclarantes. Si no lo sabías, nosotras te lo confirmamos.
La mayoría de los productos que tienen lactosa cuentan con propiedades que suavizan, limpian y aclaran. Lo malo es que muchas veces confundimos esto con la idea de que las manchas desaparecerán por completo como por arte de magia, cuando la única forma de desmanchar la piel es a base de estimular la renovación celular, lo cual se logra exfoliando y es en ese proceso en donde entra el yogur.
Toma nota de la siguiente receta y sácale beneficio a este saludable lácteo.
Sólo necesitas media taza de yogur natural y cucharada y media de jugo de limón. Mézclalos en un recipiente hasta que quede una pasta homogénea y aplícatelos de la siguiente manera:
– Aplica la mezcla en la zona que deseas aclarar con masajes en forma circular durante 15 minutos.
– Enjuaga con agua fría.
– Hazlo dos veces al día, una por la mañana y otra tarde, durante cinco días.
Listo, si lo haces de manera regular, en cinco días verás los resultados. Recuerda que cualquier remedio casero y no casero requiere de paciencia y constancia. No te desesperes y notarás la diferencia.
Itamar Serp
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you ought to write more about this subject, it might not be a taboo matter but generally people do not speak about these issues. To the next! Kind regards!!|
Umanizzare presídios
Hello! I’ve been following your site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you
a shout out from Houston Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the
excellent work!
Lelio Vieira Carneiro
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt da Silva
Good post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Appreciate it!|
Grupo Coral presidios
I’ll right away clutch your rss as I can’t find your email subscription link
or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognise in order that I
could subscribe. Thanks.
find asbestos
This page truly has all of the information and facts I needed
about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
soccer jerseys well-marked
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with
the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did
you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing,
it is rare to see a nice blog like this one today.
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
Thank you for every other informative site. The place else may I am getting that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I have a undertaking that I’m just now running on, and I have been on the glance out for such info.|
Luiz Gastao Bittencourt da Silva
Thank you for the good writeup. It in truth was a
amusement account it. Glance complex to far introduced agreeable from you!
However, how can we keep in touch?
Lelio Vieira Carneiro
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will
be thankful to you.
Umanizzare presídios
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. Many thanks|
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junior
Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my blog thus i got here to go back the want?.I am
trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its good enough to use a few
of your ideas!!
Egli Diana Pinto
I have been surfing online more than three hours lately, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like
yours. It is beautiful worth enough for me. In my view,
if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web shall be a lot more
helpful than ever before.
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Nice respond in return of this query with real arguments and describing all about that.|
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Bittencourt
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog
and would like to find out where u got this from.
cheers
Umanizzare Gestão Prisional Ltda
I savour, cause I found exactly what I was taking a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt da Silva
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before
but after looking at some of the posts I realized it’s
new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking
it and checking back regularly!
Umanizzare Gestão Prisional Ltda
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It
truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junio
Hi there colleagues, its enormous article on the topic of teachingand completely explained, keep it up all the time.|
Jose Wilame Araujo Rodrigues
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme. With thanks|