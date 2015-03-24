Women’s Relay Competition

The young team of Franziska Hildebrand, Franziska Preuss, Vanessa Hinz and Dahlmeier clocked 1 hour, 11 minutes, 54.6 seconds to beat France by just over 1 minute. Italy took bronze, 1:06.1 behind.

Germany missed six targets overall, avoiding any laps around the penalty loop.

Maria Dorin Habert of France, who has two individual gold medals at these worlds, passed Russia and France on the last leg and to take her team from fourth to second.