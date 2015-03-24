Women’s Relay Competition

Women’s Relay Competition

By canal44
- 24 Marzo, 2015
- in Sin categoría
401

The young team of Franziska Hildebrand, Franziska Preuss, Vanessa Hinz and Dahlmeier clocked 1 hour, 11 minutes, 54.6 seconds to beat France by just over 1 minute. Italy took bronze, 1:06.1 behind.

Germany missed six targets overall, avoiding any laps around the penalty loop.

Maria Dorin Habert of France, who has two individual gold medals at these worlds, passed Russia and France on the last leg and to take her team from fourth to second.

Facebook Comments

5 Comments

  1. lelio vieira carneiro junior

    Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|

  2. Costume Jewellery website

    Obviously relatively tall jewelry packing containers with drawers,
    small as they’re, maybe too bulky to your dressing desk during
    which case you’ll be looking for something extra primary equivalent to a simple field to keep safe your necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and different trinkets.

  3. Vito

    Have actually been taking little over a month.

  4. Migugade

    Buy Levitra With No Prescription viagra cialis Cialis Dosi Consigliate Il Cialis E Pericoloso

  5. necklaces for

    Plastic ring mandrels are cheap to purchase, so for those who lose one whereas at a craft present
    it’s not an enormous deal.

Leave a Reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

You may also like

A “Lady Pizza” le gustaría contender por la vía independiente

Ana Rivera estuvo presente en el Segundo Informe