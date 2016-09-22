Walmart enfrenta demanda en EU por sobornos en México

Una jueza federal estadounidense aceptó una demanda colectiva de inversionistas de Walmart contra el gigante minorista por acusaciones de encubrir un esquema de sobornos en México.
En un fallo esta semana, una jueza en Fayetteville, Arkansas, rechazó el argumento de Wal-Mart de que el Sistema de Retiro de Empleados de la Ciudad de Pontiac no podía encabezar una demanda colectiva porque no sufrió pérdidas financieras relacionadas.
La posición de Walmart se basó en un método específico de contabilidad.
Pero la jueza Susan Hickey falló que el fondo de pensiones mostró pérdidas usando otro método de contabilidad y que Wal-Mart no explicó adecuadamente por qué su método es preferible.
Los inversionistas dijeron que la empresa sabía de los sobornos desde el 2005, siete años antes de que se conocieran las acusaciones. Wal-Mart pondera apelar. (AP)
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Bittencourt
Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a fair price? Thank you, I appreciate it!|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also go to see this website on regular basis to obtain updated from most up-to-date news update.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
I always emailed this website post page to all my friends, since if like to read it next my friends will too.|
free mp3 songs download
Fastidious answers in return of this issue with genuine arguments and telling all concerning that.|
Luiz Gastao Bittencourt da Silva
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. However think about if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could definitely be one of the greatest in its field. Good blog!|
download free music online
Hey very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also? I’m happy to search out numerous useful information here within the post, we’d like work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|