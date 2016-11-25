Votaron anteproyecto Ley de Ingresos:

Buscarán en 2017 privatizar tres servicios
El Cabildo aprobó por unanimidad de votos la autorización del anteproyecto de la Ley de Ingresos del Municipio de Juárez, para el ejercicio fiscal del año 2017.
El Presidente Municipal, Armando Cabada Alvídrez, indicó que esta ley de ingresos proyecta un presupuesto de 4 mil 133 millones de pesos, aunque puede variar conforme a lo que presente el gobierno estatal.
Con la aprobación de este anteproyecto, se autoriza al Alcalde, para que formule estudios y bases que permitan concesionar mediante licitación pública, a fin de generar mayores ingresos en los servicios de alumbrado público, estacionómetros y pago de multas a través de medios electrónicos, indicó el Secretario del Ayuntamiento, Roberto Rentería Manqueros.
Asimismo, el Ayuntamiento está autorizado para que en su caso se amplíe el presupuesto de egresos en la misma proporción en que se incrementen los ingresos totales estimados, obligándolos a cumplir con las decisiones legales aplicadas.
Por su parte, el Presidente Municipal, y el Secretario del Ayuntamiento tendrán que remitir el anteproyecto al Congreso del Estado para su aprobación, y una vez autorizado, éste se publicará en el Periódico Oficial del Estado.
