Visitó Patrulla Fronteriza la SSPM:

En temas comunes habrá coordinación
Autoridades de la Patrulla Fronteriza Border Patrol de El Paso, Texas, visitaron a la Secretaria de Seguridad Publica Municipal (SSPM), donde se reunieron con el titular, Jorge González Nicolás, para tratar temas comunes para los que habrá coordinación.
En la reunión que se realizó durante la mañana en las instalaciones del distrito Sur, el titular de la SSPM, exhortó a las autoridades del vecino país a que en las áreas que tengan que estar coordinadas con dicha oficina a que sea de manera pronta y expedita a fin de que fluyan los trabajos de acompañamiento.
Los agentes de enlace de la patrulla fronteriza aseguraron que habrá grandes resultados a raíz de la extraordinaria colaboración de ambas partes, reiteraron el compromiso que hay entre ambas instituciones.
