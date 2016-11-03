Visitó Patrulla Fronteriza la SSPM:

Visitó Patrulla Fronteriza la SSPM:

By canal44
- 3 Noviembre, 2016
- in Local, Minuto a Minuto
537

En temas comunes habrá coordinación

 

Autoridades de la Patrulla Fronteriza Border Patrol de El Paso, Texas, visitaron a la Secretaria de Seguridad Publica Municipal (SSPM), donde se reunieron con el titular, Jorge González Nicolás, para tratar temas comunes para los que habrá coordinación.

En la reunión que se realizó durante la mañana  en las instalaciones del distrito Sur, el titular de la SSPM, exhortó a las autoridades del vecino país a que en  las áreas que tengan que estar  coordinadas con dicha oficina a que sea de manera pronta y expedita a fin de que fluyan los trabajos de acompañamiento.

Los agentes de enlace de la patrulla fronteriza aseguraron que habrá  grandes resultados a raíz de la extraordinaria colaboración de ambas partes, reiteraron el compromiso  que  hay entre ambas instituciones.

Facebook Comments

15 Comments

  1. lelio vieira carneiro junior

    Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  2. Consuelo

    Have actually been taking little over a month.

  3. www.gelaimei1688.com

    Choose a dowel that’s barely smaller than the diameter of your smallest finger
    and be sure you sand it well. You may even wrap it in velvet to forestall
    scratching the mushy metallic of your valuable rings.

  4. http://roadmapbible.com

    I hope you ankle is feeling higher soon. Take care :
    ).

  5. Eliza

    Just because you’re sporting denim, doesn’t mean you may’t dress it up.
    Choose a bright daring piece of rhinestones and pearls and produce
    some southern aptitude to your outfit.

  6. pen-chan.jp

    Excellence is the pearl value that grades the entire outside and luster.

  7. Joma Jewellery a little

    Thread the end of the beading wire again by way of the clamshell bead tip, the
    2 crimp tubes and the 2 giant-hole beads as proven.

  8. http://wiki.gifted.ac.kr

    Several different small animals, including a tiny
    hare, appear in the foliage, and all the scene is labored in opposition to a
    rich satin background.

  9. Janessa

    Some jewellery can be specifically designed for women and men. If you are taking
    magnetic remedy severely you’ll be able to achieve knowledge and
    help stop you from residing a life with ache.

  10. Rafael

    You possibly can go for any accent made with this lovely gemstone
    and it’s positive to serve the purpose. These will give her a horny
    and sensuous look.

  11. Carla

    Nevertheless it is typically very troublesome to seek out
    one which will likely be an actual match for an unusual engagement ring.

  12. online necklace

    This pattern seems to be like a conglomerate of corn kernels, therefore its identify.

    It is used more extensively with out pendants, and is tougher to search out than most
    different necklace patterns.

  13. Now this blog is appealing...

    Retailers usually get these containers custom manufactured while using brand of their look imprinted upon these boxes.
    It is normally more affordable to acquire this sort of points carried out in majority.

  14. Lucinda

    A fairly white sweater with a pearl necklace added, will probably be
    a sublime addition.

  15. http://www.sonicsoultattoo.de/front_single/gb/ardguest.php/RSADAal9v3YgpU7MMdXXwAqVVHG2kp7k-

    In China it had been handled as an amulet to keep away from evil or adverse luck, and was supplied various magic electrical energy from historic time period.

Leave a Reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

You may also like

Shakira alborota las redes con sensual movimiento de caderas

La cantante colombiana Shakira prepara un súper tour