VIDEO: Vegeta pide apoyo para damnificados de Ecuador
Un video publicado en YouTube muestra al príncipe de los Sayayin, Vegeta, enviando un mensaje solidario para ayudar a los damnificados del terremoto de Ecuador, ocurrido el pasado 16 de abril.
René García, quien hace la voz de Vegeta en Dragon Ball Z, colaboró en el video que ya circula en las redes sociales a través de YouTube.
Su elaboración ha consistido en un cambio del guión. Se tomó uno de los capítulos de la Saga Majin Buu.
En algo más de dos minutos, el hijo del Rey Vegeta, enfatiza la necesidad de seguir entregando recursos para superar la tragedia y con la frase: “por favor, háganlo insectos”, finaliza su llamado.
El video rápidamente se hizo viral y cuenta con casi 3 mil visitas en YouTube. En el clip también aparecen otros personajes característicos de la serie ‘Dragon Ball Z’, como Goku, Bulma, Mr. Satán, entre otros.
4 comentarios sobre “VIDEO: Vegeta pide apoyo para damnificados de Ecuador”
