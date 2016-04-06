VIDEO: Tornado se lleva la casa, a su esposa y al perro; él lo graba todo

El estadunidense Clem Schultz creyó que esta tormenta era como una de las tantas que había visto pasar en sus 85 años de vida, pero se equivocó.
El Servicio Meterológico de Estados Unidos había emitido una alerta de tornado para la pequeña comunidad de Fairdale, en Illinois, donde vive Schultz.
El hombre ignoró la advertencia y prefirió subir a la segunda planta de su casa para filmar el fenómeno desde una ventana que ofrecía una vista inmejorable.
Schultz encendió la cámara y comenzó a grabar el torbellino que, pese a la distancia, ya rugía poderosamente.
Abajo, en la cocina, se encontraba Geri, su esposa, y su perra ‘Messy’.
De pronto, el tornado ya estaba en sus narices y una penumbra lo cubrió todo.
La pantalla de Schultz se fue a negros aunque permaneció el sonido del vendaval arrasando con todo lo que había a su paso.
Por increíble que parezca, Schultz fue rescatado con vida por un vecino que lo sacó de entre los escombros de su vivienda, pero su esposa Geri no corrió con la misma suerte, ya que estaba muerta.
Un retrato de ambos fue localizado a casi 50 kilómetros de distancia, mientras que su perra ‘Messy’ fue hallada con vida dos días después del desastre, ocurrido el 9 de abril de 2015.
A casi un año de la tragedia, Schultz apenas tuvo el valor de ver lo que había filmado aquel día que nunca olvidará.
Además, decidió compartir el video con un estudiante de la Universidad de Wisconsin que analiza la formación y estructura de los tornados.
“Estoy orgulloso de ello. Mi video salvará vidas”, aseguró el octogenario.
Fuente: Zocalo.com.mx
