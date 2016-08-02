VIDEO: Salvador Cabañas recrea el atentado que lo retiró del futbol

Hace más de seis años, la vida de Salvador Cabañas cambió radicalmente, tras recibir una bala que salió del arma de un tipo apodado “el JJ”.
Hace más de seis años, la vida de Salvador Cabañas cambió radicalmente, tras recibir una bala que salió del arma de un tipo apodado “el JJ”, que impactó su cabeza y acabó con su carrera futbolística, en un antro llamado Bar Bar.
