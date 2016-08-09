VIDEO: Paloma que vuela a 100 km/h en autopista arrasa en las redes
Un conductor grabó en video el sorprendente recorrido de una paloma por una autopista en Holanda. Las imágenes que han sido subidas a Youtube muestran al ave volar, por casi 4 minutos, a unos 100 kilómetros por hora.
Pasando a vehículos. En el video se ve como la paloma adelanta a varios vehículos con total desparpajo y por momentos cruza de un lado a otro de la autopista batiendo sus alas con una energía admirable.
Más de 100 km/h. El conductor, embelesado con el despliegue de la paloma, no deja de captar su recorrido y solo por un momento enfoca su medidor de velocidad, que en su tablero digital marca 107 km/h.
Llama la atención como esta ave, habitualmente vista en bandadas, elude a varios vehículos en maniobras aparentemente temerarias. El video de Youtube que ya supera las 680 mil vistas fue subido el pasado 28 de julio.
