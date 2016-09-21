Video: Nike autoajustables llegarán en Noviembre

Video: Nike autoajustables llegarán en Noviembre

- 21 Septiembre, 2016
Nike por fin confirmó la fecha en que saldrán a la venta sus nuevos zapatos deportivos auto-ajustables, inspirados en la misma función que tenían los que portaba Michael J. Fox en la película “Volver al Futuro II”.

De acuerdo a un tuit de la Directora de PR de Nike, Heidi Burgett, los HyperAdapt 1.0 estarán disponibles para la “experiencia y la compra” a partir del 28 de Noviembre, pero sólo en algunas tiendas de Estados Unidos.

El precio aún no está disponible, pero se espera que sea bastante caro por la forma en que se desarrollo el calzado.

Cada zapato tiene un sistema de cableado interno y un sensor de presión en la suela. Al insertar el pie en ellos, los cables se tensarán basados en una ecuación algorítmica de presión, que puede ajustarse a lo largo del día por medio de unos botones localizados cerca de la lengüeta.

Los HyperAdapt 1.0 encienden sus luces LED al adaptarse y también cuando están bajos de batería. Necesitan recargarse por la menos tres horas para una duración de dos semanas.

El diseño de lazos que tienen en la parte frontal son sólo para reforzar la idea visual de que se trata de calzado, pero en realidad no son lo cables que mantienen apretado el pie.

Fuente: www.sdpnoticias.com

