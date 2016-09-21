Video: Nike autoajustables llegarán en Noviembre

Nike por fin confirmó la fecha en que saldrán a la venta sus nuevos zapatos deportivos auto-ajustables, inspirados en la misma función que tenían los que portaba Michael J. Fox en la película “Volver al Futuro II”.

De acuerdo a un tuit de la Directora de PR de Nike, Heidi Burgett, los HyperAdapt 1.0 estarán disponibles para la “experiencia y la compra” a partir del 28 de Noviembre, pero sólo en algunas tiendas de Estados Unidos.

HyperAdapt 1.0 will be available in the U.S. at select Nike retail locations. Appointments to experience & purchase begin 11.28.16. pic.twitter.com/t3YVLa8Rsl

— Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) September 20, 2016