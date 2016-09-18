VIDEO: Neymar se peleó con Rafinha en la victoria del Barcelona

Neymar y Rafinha son muy amigos pero la calentura del partido hizo que se olvidaran de esto y tuvieran una pequeña pelea. En el minuto 79 ‘Ney’ se había ganado una tarjeta amarilla y le reclamaba al árbitro, su compañero brasileño intentó apartarlo de esa situación pero el ’11’ del Barcelona se molestó y le tiró un manotazo para apartarlo de él.
Hermanos – Tras el final del partido Rafinha le quitó importancia a lo sucedido: “Partido caliente, pelea de hermanos”. Barcelona derrotó 5-1 a Leganés y el incidente solo quedó como una anécdota del partido. “Ya no somos amigos, lo odio”, bromeó Rafinha en conferencia de prensa. Ambos jugadores tienen una gran relación y constantemente publican fotos juntos en las redes sociales, además los dos formaron parte del equipo brasileñoque ganó la medalla de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos Río 2016.
Ronulcere
Buy Cialis No Prescription Viagra Sildenafil Precio Seismic Loop Keflex Drug Medicine viagra online prescription Vaginal Irritation And Amoxicillin 500
Ronulcere
Prix Du Cytotec Viagra En Ligne Ou Acheter Priligy En Argentina Donde Comprar cialis Comment To Last Longe Farmaco Cialis 20 Mg
Ronulcere
Buy Finpecia Online viagra Cialis Generic Canada Viagra Kaufen Schweiz Provera In Internet
Kathey
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a great web-site.
garageband for pc download
I really like the things you guys are up to. This kind of cool work and reporting! Carry on the good work friends, I have you to my download garageband free web page.
Ronulcere
Zithromax Dogs Sleepwell Priligy Precio En Chile cialis Cheap Cialis Super Active Female Viagra For Sale Viagra Medicament