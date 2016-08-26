VIDEO: Le niegan ambulancia y… camina con el cadáver de su esposa
Impotencia, dolor por el ser amado fallecido, lágrimas ante su hija… Dana Majhi lo vivió todo en minutos, pero la desgracia iba acompañada de otra mala noticia: Personal del hospital de la ciudad Bhawanipatna le informó que no iba a poder trasladar el cuerpo de su esposa a su comunidad, en Kalahandi, que estaba a 60 kilómetros de distancia.
Majhi se limpió las lágrimas, no tenía dinero y no podía permanecer en el hospital más tiempo, así que envolvió con un manto a su esposa y junto a su hija emprendió el camino a Odisha.
Soy un hombre pobre y no puedo pagar el alquiler de un transporte privado, así que no tuve otra opción que echarme su cuerpo al hombro”, detalló en declaraciones recogidas por la BBC.
Partidos de oposición en la India mostraron su indignación y exigieron a los responsables del hospital una explicación; mientras que el ministro de Desarrollo urbano afirmó que el culpable será castigado.
Tras 12 kilómetros de caminata, unos periodistas de una cadena de televisión local llamaron a las autoridades del distrito, quienes enviaron una ambulancia para ayudar en el traslado.
