VIDEO: Filtran divertidos bloopers de Suicide Squad

Porque el escuadrón también se equivoca y se divierte.
Uno de los extras que tiene el Extended Cut de Suicide Squad, es un video con algunos de los errores que se tuvieron durante la grabación; desde problemas con la utilería y locaciones, hasta chistes que el propio elenco contaba durante las escenas.
Suicide Squad: Extended Cut ya está disponible en descarga digital, llegará en formato físico a mediados de diciembre.
Con información de YouTube.
