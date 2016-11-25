VIDEO: Filtran divertidos bloopers de Suicide Squad

VIDEO: Filtran divertidos bloopers de Suicide Squad

By canal44
- 25 Noviembre, 2016
- in Cine, Espectáculos
542

Porque el escuadrón también se equivoca y se divierte.

Uno de los extras que tiene el Extended Cut de Suicide Squad, es un video con algunos de los errores que se tuvieron durante la grabación; desde problemas con la utilería y locaciones, hasta chistes que el propio elenco contaba durante las escenas.

Suicide Squad: Extended Cut ya está disponible en descarga digital, llegará en formato físico a mediados de diciembre.

Con información de YouTube.

Facebook Comments

2 Comments

  1. lelio vieira carneiro junior

    Spot on with this write-up, I actually believe this web site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the information!|

  2. reverse phone lookup

    Thanks for every other magnificent post. The place else may anyone
    get that kind of info in such an ideal manner of
    writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such
    information.

Leave a Reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

You may also like

Detienen a 14 y rescatan a 11 mujeres víctimas de trata en bar de la CDMX

Policía Federal en coordinación con elementos ministeriales de