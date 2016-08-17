VIDEO: Esta es la razón por la que los osos perezosos son los animales más lentos del mundo

De acuerdo con un grupo de científicos que lleva 15 años estudiando a los osos perezosos de tres dedos o Bradypus variegatus, los animales basan su dieta en hojas y hoy estos expertos pueden concluir que son los reyes del reino animal en lentitud.
El estudio realizado por Jonathan Pauli y Zachariah Peery, de la Universidad de Wisconsin, asegura que cuando se trata de ahorrar energía ni los osos panda, ni los koalas, ni las zarigüeyas le ganan al oso perezoso de tres dedos.
“Esperábamos que iban a tener tasas metabólicas muy bajas, pero nos encontramos con que los perezosos de tres dedos realmente tienen unas necesidades energéticas tremendamente bajas, mucho mas bajas que las de sus primos los perezosos de dos dedos” dijo Pauli para la revista Scientific American.
El proceso para llegar a esta conclusión se hizo después de medir las tasas metabólicas de 22 animales en Costa Rica que después se compararon con estudios previos de un género conocido como folívoros, que traduce animales que se alimentan fundamentalmente de hojas.
Los resultados evidenciaron que la tasa metabólica de este perezoso es de 162 kilojulios (kJ) por día por cada kilo, necesidades energéticas muy inferiores a los koalas, que consumen 410kJ o al de los monos aulladores, que requieren de 583 kJ. El único que quizás lo podría destronar es el panda gigante que utiliza 185kJ.
El estudio confirmó que las adaptaciones en el ambiente les provocan demandar tan poca energía por dos razones. La primera es que la parsimonia con la que viven responde a un proceso adaptativo. La segunda se refiere a que estos animales son capaces de controlar su termostato interno para ajustar su temperatura corporal.
