VIDEO: Confirma que grupo armado iba por hijo de ‘El Chapo’
Mediante un video difundido por Milenio Televisión se reveló que el comando que irrumpió el 15 de agosto en el restaurante ‘La Leche’, en Puerto Vallarta, fue directamente por la captura de Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, hijo de Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.
Las imágenes confirman que no solo Jesús Alfredo Salazar Guzmán fue secuestrado esa noche, sino también Iván Archivaldo. Se observa cómo el comando armado somete a las personas se encontraban cenando en el restaurante.
Posteriormente, separan a los Guzmán, los someten y un hombre patea en las costillas a Archivaldo para dar paso a otro hombre, el cual parece comandar el operativo, señala a Iván y lo saca del lugar.
El pasado 15 de agosto, un grupo armado irrumpió en el restaurante de Puerto Vallarta, donde seis clientes fueron ‘levantados’. Un día después, la Fiscalía de Jalisco informó que entre las víctimas se encontraba Jesús Alfredo Guzmán e indicó que el hecho había sido perpetrado por el Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).
Asimismo, se difundió un video de la cámara de vigilancia al interior del establecimiento, en el cual se apreciaba cómo hombres armados sometían a seis hombres y los sacaban del restaurante.
El 20 de agosto, AFP y Ríodoce difundieron la versión de que durante ese fin de semana habrían sido liberados Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar y otros cinco sujetos.
También se especuló sobre la presunta liberación de Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, quien supuestamente estaba en el establecimiento festejando su cumpleaños, versiones que nunca fueron confirmadas por ninguna autoridad.
Con información de Milenio
▶️ ¿Quién golpeó en las costillas al hijo de ‘El Chapo’? Mira aquí el video completo–> https://t.co/IWTTP2NbcA pic.twitter.com/foQ9eoiS4l
— Milenio.com (@Milenio) September 29, 2016
5 comentarios sobre “VIDEO: Confirma que grupo armado iba por hijo de ‘El Chapo’”
