VIDEO: Chicharito marca el 3-2 en remontada épica del Leverkusen

Locura en el Veltins-Arena! El Leverkusen empata el choque en tres minutos. Turno de Bellarabi.
Locura en el Veltins-Arena! El Leverkusen remontó un 2-0 al Schalcke 04 en menos de 10 de minutos, Brandt, Bellarabi emparaon el duelo y el delantero mexicano Javier Chicharito Hernández puso 3-2 que consolida al Leverkusen en puestos de Champions League.
