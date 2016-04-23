VIDEO: Chicharito marca el 3-2 en remontada épica del Leverkusen

VIDEO: Chicharito marca el 3-2 en remontada épica del Leverkusen

By canal44
- 23 Abril, 2016
- in Deportes
743

Locura en el Veltins-Arena! El Leverkusen empata el choque en tres minutos. Turno de Bellarabi.

Locura en el Veltins-Arena! El Leverkusen remontó un 2-0 al Schalcke 04 en menos de 10 de minutos, Brandt, Bellarabi emparaon el duelo y el delantero mexicano Javier Chicharito Hernández  puso 3-2 que consolida al Leverkusen en puestos de Champions League.

