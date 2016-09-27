VIDEO: Chavana renuncia a Las Noches del Futbol
MONTERREY, NUEVO LEÓN.– Luego de 14 años, el conductor Ernesto Chavana anunció su salida del programa nocturno “Las Noches del futbol”; por medio de redes sociales, el conductor regiomontano ha señalado un poco sobre esta decisión.
