Victoria's Secret lanza imágenes de modelo con estrías

Cada vez falta menos para poder disfrutar de uno de los eventos de moda más importantes del año, el Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016. Sabemos que este año Jasmine Tookes será la encargada de portar el ‘Bright Night Fantasy Bra’.
Y la fotografía de uno de los ángeles de Victoria’s Secret está causando polémica. Esta vez no por su exagerado trabajo de edición, sino todo lo contrario, porque no lo hay.
Recientemente fueron reveladas algunas de las fotografías del photoshoot de la top de 24 años, modelando el espectacular bra valuado en 3 millones de dólares, pero lo que más llamó la atención es que no fueron retocadas en Photoshop, dejando al descubierto las estrías en su piel.
La fotografía, muestra a la modelo Jasmine Tookes, la elegida para llevar el “fantasy bra” el próximo 5 de diciembre, esperando le acomoden la ropa que posará y en uno de sus muslos, las estrías son visibles, lanzamiento que ha dejado la boca abierta a muchos de los seguidores de la marca.
No hay duda de que Jasmine fue muy valiente al mostrarse tal como es, y esa ‘imperfección’ no la hace menos hermosa, al contrario luce guapísima portando el bra de diamantes.
Aún no se sabe si el prescindir del retoque digital en esta parte del cuerpo fue intencional o simplemente un error que se le pasó al encargado de las fotografías, pero una cosa es segura, las respuestas a esta imagen han sido positivas.
Mujeres en redes redes sociales han aplaudido esta “nueva estrategia” de Victoria’s Secret de mostrar a las mujeres tal y como son, mientras otras han felicitado a Jasmine por “enseñar orgullosamente sus estrías”.
Y definitivamente la producción de Victoria’s Secret podría estar marcando una nueva tendencia sin retoques en la moda, ¿estará diciendo ‘bye a los estereotipos’?
Aunque no sería la primera y única pues Aerie, la línea de lencería de American Eagle lleva tiempo haciendo la campaña the real you is sexy, en la cual se deshace del retoque en sus fotografías y muchas de sus modelos suelen mostrar sus cuerpos tal y como son, ya sea talla 2 o talla 12.
Esta iniciativa, hizo que las ventas de Aerie se incrementaran, por lo que no sería extraño de Victoria’s Secret se haya unido a esta tendencia para aumentar sus ventas y de paso, darle confianza a las mujeres.
