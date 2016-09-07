Va morena contra los cortes de JMAS:

Va morena contra los cortes de JMAS:

By canal44
- 7 Septiembre, 2016
- in Local
515

Promoverán amparos a favor de las familias

 

Los integrantes del Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional dieron a conocer que frenaran los cortes de servicio de la Junta Municipal de Agua y Saneamiento contra familias de escasos recursos.

El lunes  12 de septiembre se reuni9ran los integrantes del partido político con el titular de la descentralizada, Antonio Andreu, para solicitar una tarifa justa en base a los ingresos de los usuarios.

Los interesados aseguran que personas que carecen de dinero tienen que pagar adeudos desde los 700 pesos hasta los 26 mil pesos, ya que los recibos siguen llegando a pesar de que la gente solicita convenios.

