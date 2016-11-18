Le pidió que apagará la televisión y se durmiera
Un joven de 17 años golpeó a su madre, cuando ella le pidió que apagara la televisión y se durmiera, en hecho ocurridos en una vivienda de la colonia Francisco I. Madero.
Se trata del menor identificado como José Agustín G. G. quien fue detenido por agentes de la Policía Estatal Única (PEU), en el cruce de las calles General Ángel Trias y General Gabriel Leyva.
La víctima de 44 años, q señaló a los agentes que su hijo la insultó, le pegó en la cabeza y le jaló el cabello porque le dijo que se acostara a dormir y apagara la televisión, situación que provocó su enojo.
El detenido quedó a disposición del agente del Ministerio Público de la Unidad Especializada en Justicia para Adolescentes Infractores, autoridad que le definirá su situación jurídica.
