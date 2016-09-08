Un asteroide pasa ‘cerca’ de la Tierra dos días después de detectarse

Un pequeño asteroide designado 2016 RB1 pasó la víspera a sólo 40 mil kilómetros de la Tierra, un 10 por ciento de la distancia a la Luna, sólo dos días después de ser detectado.
Washington, EU.- La roca espacial, del tamaño de un autobús, pasó a las 17:20 GMT del miércoles 7 de septiembre, reportó la Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y del Espacio (NASA, por sus siglas en inglés) en su página web.
El asteroide 2016 RB1, entre siete y 16 metros de diámetro, fue descubierto apenas el 5 de septiembre por astrónomos que utilizaron el telescopio reflector Cassegrain de 60 pulgadas del Catalina Sky Survey, situado en la cima del Monte Lemmon en las montañas de Catalina al norte de Tucson, Arizona.
El pasado 28 de agosto, una roca espacial de 20 a 55 metros de diámetro pasó a menos de 80 mil kilómetros de la Tierra, sólo un día después de que los astrónomos lo descubrieran desde un observatorio en Brasil.
La NASA tiene previsto lanzar este jueves la sonda OSIRIS-REx desde Cabo Cañaberal, Florida, rumbo al asteroide Bennu, un cuerpo celeste que orbita nuestro sistema Solar con una trayectoria que entraña una pequeña probabilidad de colisión con la Tierra, según el portal Space.
Con un diámetro de 500 metros, Bennu fue descubierto el 11 de septiembre de 1999 por el proyecto LINEAR (Lincoln Near Earth Asteroid Research).
El asteroide 1999 RQ36, que recibió el nombre del dios egipcio en forma de garza, Bennu, el ave Fénix de la mitología egipcia, viaja alrededor del Sol a una velocidad de 101 mil 389 kilómetros por hora y puede ser visto cada seis años desde la Tierra.
Esta roca espacial pasará entre nuestro planeta y la Luna alrededor de 2135, lo que podría alterar su órbita, haciendo que impactara con la Tierra a fines del siglo XXII.
Según la NASA, las posibilidades de un impacto son de uno entre dos mil 500.
El objetivo de la misión OSIRIS-REx es posarse en Bennu en 2018 y recoger muestras de la superficie del asteroide.
lelio vieira carneiro junior
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.|
José Wilame Araújo Rodrigues
Hello, I read your new stuff on a regular basis. Your writing style is awesome, keep up the good work!|
download free music online
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also go to see this blog on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date information.|
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junio
There is certainly a great deal to know about this issue.
I like all the points you have made.
Itamar Serp
I believe everything said made a great deal of sense. But, think on this, suppose you added a little content? I ain’t suggesting your content is not good., but suppose you added a headline to possibly get folk’s attention? I mean %BLOG_TITLE% is kinda boring. You should glance at Yahoo’s home page and watch how they create post headlines to grab viewers to click. You might add a video or a picture or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it could bring your website a little bit more interesting.|
download free music online
I know this site gives quality based articles and extra stuff, is there any other web site which provides these kinds of data in quality?|
Itamar Serp
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly, this website is genuinely good and the viewers are in fact sharing pleasant thoughts.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the
images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Itamar Serp
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus the rest of the website is extremely good.
Lelio Junior
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|
Lelio Vieira Carneiro
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help different customers like its helped me. Good job.|
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junio
Hello, constantly i used to check webpage posts here early in the dawn, since i like to find out more and more.|
Deloris
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright
violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either
written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being ripped off?
I’d really appreciate it.
Carlos Eduardo Veiga
I have learn some just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you set to create this kind of wonderful informative website.|
Umanizzare
It’s very simple to find out any topic on web as compared to books, as I found this paragraph at this site.|
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junio
I am actually grateful to the owner of this web page who has shared this impressive piece of writing at at this place.|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt da Silva
We stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.|
find asbestos inside
After I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify
me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the same comment.
There has to be an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
Cheers!
http://www.smdservicesllc.com
After looking at a few of the blog posts on your web page,
I really appreciate your way of blogging. I book marked it to my
bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my web site too and tell
me what you think.
José Wilame Araújo Rodrigues
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
Egli Diana Pinto
Hello, I read your new stuff like every week. Your writing style is awesome, keep it up!|