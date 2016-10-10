Trump llama “depredador sexual” a Bill Clinton

Washington. El aspirante republicano a la Presidencia de EE.UU., Donald Trump, retomó hoy sus ataques contra Bill Clinton, esposo de su rival demócrata Hillary Clinton, a quien calificó de “depredador sexual”, en su primer acto de campaña tras el segundo y áspero cara a cara de este domingo.
“Como subrayé anoche, Bill Clinton fue el mayor abusador que nunca se sentó en el Despacho Oval. Era un depredador sexual”, aseguró Trump en Ambridge (Pensilvania), en su regreso a los mítines electorales tras el parón del fin de semana y el escándalo por el video del 2005 en el que el magnate lanzaba denigrantes comentarios contra las mujeres.
Este video provocó que numerosos líderes republicanos retiraran o dieran un paso atrás en el apoyo a Trump.
El republicano volvió a su estrategia de que la mejor defensa es un buen ataque al señalar que “durante décadas, Hillary Clinton ha conocido el comportamiento depredador de su esposo y, en lugar de detenerle, hizo posible que se aprovechase de más mujeres”.
De hecho, horas antes del rudo debate con Clinton, Trump compareció junto a cuatro mujeres que acusaron en su día de acoso sexual al expresidente de Bill Clinton (1993-2001): Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey y Kathy Shelton.
En su discurso de hoy, Trump, que se encuentra por debajo de su rival en las encuestas, retomó sus temas habituales como la crítica al “statu quo” que en su opinión representa Clinton y sus ataques a los medios de comunicación.
Asimismo, prometió devolver los puestos de trabajo que habían sido trasladados al extranjero por la “nefasta” política económica y comercial del actual presidente, Barack Obama, en cuyo mandato Clinton fue secretaria de Estado.
“Los trabajadores de Pensilvania serán contratados para hacer el trabajo. Hillary Clinton preferiría dar sus trabajos a la gente que entra al país de manera ilegal”, dijo Trump en Ambridge, una localidad cercana a Pittsburgh, antiguo centro siderúrgico del país y que se ha visto golpeado por la reconversión industrial y la globalización.
Tanto el republicano como la demócrata apuran las últimas cuatro semanas de campaña electoral en EE.UU., antes de las elecciones del próximo 8 de noviembre.
Fuente: elcomercio.pe
tinder dating
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to
say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
After all I will be subscribing on your feed and I’m hoping you
write once more very soon!
tender
I have learn some just right stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for
revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you put to create this kind of excellent informative
website.
tender dating site free
I for all time emailed this website post page to all my friends, since if like to read it then my links will too.
tinder dating site
What you published was actually very logical. But, think on this, what if you typed a catchier post title?
I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, however suppose you
added a title to possibly grab a person’s attention? I mean Trump llama “depredador sexual”
a Bill Clinton is a little boring. You might peek at Yahoo’s front page
and see how they write article titles to grab viewers to open the links.
You might add a related video or a related pic or two
to get people interested about what you’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it would make your blog a little livelier.
tender dating site
I have read so many content on the topic of the blogger lovers however this paragraph is really a pleasant piece
of writing, keep it up.
tender dating site
Fabulous, what a website it is! This web site provides useful information to
us, keep it up.
tinder dating site free
I do believe all of the ideas you’ve presented for your post.
They are really convincing and will certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too short for newbies. Could you
please extend them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
tinder dating
Hello there I am so delighted I found your blog, I really found you by accident,
while I was searching on Bing for something else,
Anyways I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post and
a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I
don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the superb jo.
tender dating site
I think this is among the most important info for me. And i am
glad reading your article. But wanna remark
on some general things, The website style is perfect,
the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
tender dating site
It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before finish I am reading
this wonderful paragraph to improve my know-how.
tinder
This website truly has all the information I needed concerning this subject and
didn’t know who to ask.