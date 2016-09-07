Trucos para que no se te salga el gordito del brasier

Cualquier forma ajena a tu cuerpo se nota cuando de moda se trata, como el gordito del bra.
Toma en cuenta que este no es asunto de peso o de grasa acumulada, sino de errores de moda que podrías estar cometiendo.
Por eso, aquí te enseñamos algunos trucos básicos para que no se te salga:
1. El bra correcto
Primero que nada, debes elegir un sostén que te ajuste perfecto. Checa que su copa y espalda sean las adecuadas para tu cuerpo.
2. Ni muy flojo, ni muy apretado
Cuando un bra te aprieta, aparecen los gorditos de la espalda. Sin aún no estás segura del modelo para ti, puedes acudir con una dependiente que te ayude a medirte. Algunas tiendas cuentan con este servicio.
3. Copas completas
Si notas que la parte lateral se abulta, entre la boob y tu axila, puede que el problema sean las copas del sujetador. Busca uno con copas completas para evitarlo. De ser posible, procura que también tenga un talle alto en la zona.
4. Elige espaldas en V
El último truco para que no se te salga el gordito del bra es usar playeras o vestidos con espaldas en V. Este corte alarga tu espalda, por lo que te ayuda a estilizarla.
