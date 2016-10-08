Tres ejecutados en bar tres mentiras:

Persona inocente quedo herida en el ataque
Tres hombres fueron asesinados y una mujer herida a balazos durante la madrugada de este sábado dentro de un bar ubicado en el cruce de la avenida Manuel Gómez Morín y calle Del Trigal.
Los hechos ocurrieron en el bar Tres Mentiras, trascendió que los agresores estaban en el lugar como clientes cuando se acercaron a un grupo de personas y les dispararon a corta distancia para luego darse a la fuga.
Hasta el lugar arribaron agentes de diversas corporaciones quienes comenzaron con las investigaciones, hasta el momento las víctimas no han sido identificadas.
