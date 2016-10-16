Toy Story: inesperado secreto conmociona a todos sus fans (VIDEO)

Toy Story es una de las películas animadas más populares de la historia del cine. Quien no ha visto las aventuras de Woody, Buzz Lightyear y el resto de juguetes. Todos hemos llorado con esta película. Sin embargo un secreto nunca antes revelado te hará ver esta película con otros ojos.
Un aficionado a la saga de Toy Story ha dado un detalle bastante importante que nadie se imaginaba. Este crítico nos ha dejado locos con una teoría acerca de la verdadera identidad de la mamá de Andy.
Negroni es el nombre del fan, quien analizando las películas aseguró que la madre de Andy sería Emily, la niña que en Toy Story 2 deja tirada a Jessie la vaquera en la carretera.
La pista sería el sombrero de Andy, que en lugar de parecerse al de Woody, se asemeja al de la vaquera Jessie y tiene rastros de haber sido usado alguna vez. También se basa en el cuarto de Emily que parece de los años 60’s, lo que indica que en el presente de la película ya estaría adulta.
