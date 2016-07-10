Tomó Resissste las casetas del Estado:
Dejaron que vehículos pasarán sin pagar peaje
Para protestar en contra de la Reforma Educativa, Maestros del movimiento Resissste tomaron las casetas del Estado, como la de Sacramento y Villa Ahumada.
Desde temprano, los manifestantes dejaron pasar cientos de automóviles por las casetas sin pagar peaje, esto durante un tiempo de dos horas.
Sin embargo, pidieron una propina voluntaria para ayudar a sus compañeros de la ciudad de México y el estado de Oaxaca, quienes sufrieron descuentos en sus salarios por el paro de labores que realizaron.
2 comentarios sobre “Tomó Resissste las casetas del Estado:”
