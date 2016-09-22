Toman maestros Recaudación de Rentas:

Un grupo de maestros tomó este miércoles las instalaciones de Recaudación de Rentas, donde llevaron colchonetas para dormir hasta que les pagarán su sueldo.
Los manifestantes denunciaron que tiene siete meses que no reciben pago por sus servicios educativos y no pueden vivir de esta manera.
Juliann
Very good blog post. I certainly love this website.
Keep it up!
Ernestina
When I originally commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
from now on whenever a comment is added I receive four emails with the exact same comment.
There has to be a way you can remove me from that service?
Thanks!
Antonia
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from
PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a
year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is
there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
travel guides
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.
irregular heart rhythms
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading
it, you are a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back
down the road. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your
great posts, have a nice evening!
soccer sweat shirts
Hello I am so excited I found your site, I really
found you by error, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for
something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like
to say cheers for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the
theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but
I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please
do keep up the fantastic job.
brazil butt lift
I simply couldn’t leave your web site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info a
person supply on your guests? Is gonna be again frequently to check up on new posts
besting timex
Can I just say what a comfort to discover somebody who actually understands what they
are discussing on the net. You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make
it important. More people must look at this and understand this
side of the story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular because you
definitely have the gift.
pt.wikipedia.org
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable info to
work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to
you.
n8vb.duckdns.org
Greate post. Keep writing such kind of information on your blog.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You’ve performed an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg
it and individually suggest to my friends. I am confident
they’ll be benefited from this web site.
besting timex
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually recognize
what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my web
site =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us
Monserrate
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit once again since I saved as a favorite
it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be
rich and continue to guide others.
gratis brazil dating
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so
much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.