Te presentamos a Salvador, el policía más erótico de la web

Porque nunca habíamos visto a un policía tan guapo como él. Y lo peor es que no vive en México, es español, modelo, músico y señor justicia.
“Soy policía nacional. Comencé mi carrera profesional en 2008, acompañándola con mis estudios en Criminología y con mi segunda pasión, el modelaje y la televisión”, cuenta.
Se trata de Salvador Corpas, un chico de 29 años cuya pasión por la música y el modelaje no le impidió continuar con su sueño de entregar su vida por la seguridad de la ciudadanía.
Después, pisó las mejores pasarelas de Turquía, Sudáfrica, Japón, Londres, India, Estados Unidos y México.
“Mi primer contacto en México fue con la agencia Contempo. Poco después hice cursos de actuación en el CEA y participé en telenovelas como ‘La Sombra del Pasado’, junto a mi madre mexicana y gran productora, Mapat”.
Fuente: www.sdpnoticias.com
4 Comments
