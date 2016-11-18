Taxista detenida por extorsionar mujer:

Mediante amenazas mujer pagó 20 mil pesos
La Secretaria de Seguridad Pública Municipal (SSPM), arrestó a un sujeto identificado como Jesús Lorenzo, que fue acusado de haber extorsionado vía telefónica a una mujer.
La detención se registró la noche de ayer en el cruce de la carreta Juárez Porvenir y avenida Manuel J. Clouthier, en la colonia Santa Isabel después de recibir una llamada en el Centro de Emergencia y Respuesta Inmediata CERI 911.
De inmediato los Policías Municipales se entrevistaron con la quejosa, la cual denunció haber sido víctima de una extorsión telefónica y que pagó la cantidad de 20 mil pesos, amenazándola que atentarían en contra de su hija.
En la llamada telefónica le ordenaron que entregara el dinero en un centro comercial al conductor de un taxi, identificado como Carlos.
Dando la víctima a los Policías las características del vehículo y del sujeto a quien le entregó el efectivo, el cual fue ubicado y detenido por los agentes municipales tras un operativo en el estacionamiento de Soriana Porvenir, tratándose de un taxista identificado como Jesús Lorenzo E. P. de 20 años de edad.
Posteriormente el ahora detenido identificado plenamente por la afectada como su agresor, fue consignado ante la autoridad investigadora correspondiente y que sea ahí en donde determinen responsabilidades por la presunta comisión del delito de extorsión.
