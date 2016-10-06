Stephen Hawking, el físico empeñado en el apocalipsis

El físico británico Stephen Hawking está convencido de que, para sobrevivir, la humanidad tendrá algún día que abandonar la Tierra y colonizar otros planetas. Es un mensaje que ha repetido numerosas veces y del que nunca reniega. Volvió a recordar la idea este martes, durante la presentación del increíble proyecto en el que participa, llamado «Disparo estelar» (Starshot), que pretende enviar un nuevo modelo de mini sonda espacial a Alfa Centauri, el sistema estelar más cercano al nuestro, a 4,37 años luz, en tan solo dos décadas. El objetivo es buscar vida en ese rincón cercano del Universo. «Los astrónomos creen que hay posibilidades razonables de que un planeta similar a la Tierra orbite en alguna de las estrellas del sistema», dijo el popular científico.
«Si queremos sobrevivir como especie, nosotros debemos también extendernos hacia las estrellas», expresó Hawking durante su intervención en la presentación de la iniciativa, realizada en el rascacielos One World Observatory en Nueva York. «Hoy nos comprometemos a este próximo gran salto en el Cosmos porque somos humanos y nuestra naturaleza es volar», subrayó.
Hace unos meses, con motivo de la celebración una serie de conferencias organizadas por la BBC, el físico teórico dio a la humanidad un margen de mil años antes de autodestruirse a manos de sus «avances» científicos y tecnológicos. Según Hawking, a medida que sigamos avanzando, tanto científica como tecnológicamente, nos enfrentaremos a nuevas formas de perjudicarnos a nosotros mismos.
El científico mencionó la guerra nuclear, el calentamiento global y los virus producidos por manipulación genética como las causas que podrían provocar la extinción de la especie humana. Pero ese mismo progreso también puede protegernos y hacernos más resistentes, por lo que Hawking animó a conocer sus peligros para controlarlos.
Hawking advirtió de que la humanidad «debe ser muy cuidadosa», ya que las colonias autosuficientes en el espacio exterior no serán factibles hasta pasados «por lo menos cien años».
Poco después, durante la presentación de Unity, la nueva nave de Virgin Galactic para futuros viajes espaciales turísticos, Hawking, en un mensaje grabado, dijo que el destino final de la humanidad está en el Cosmos.
