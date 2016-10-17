Show de Sabrina Sabrok molestó a organizadores del KnotFest por ‘subido de tono’
Los asistentes la abuchearon y se burlaron de ella.
La cantante Sabrina Sabrok dejó boquiabiertos a los asistentes del KnotFest en Toluca el pasado sábado con un show explícito de sadomasoquismo, muchos se rieron y la abuchearon, mientras que otros no podían creer lo que pasaba en el escenario.
Los organizadores del KnotFest se vieron en apuros y dijeron: “El show presentado está fuera de los lineamientos ofrecidos por el festival al público y las autoridades, publicarlo puede ser un daño irreparable en lo moral y económico al festival en sí mismo y a los organizadores”, señalaron. Ya que no querían que los medios locales hablaran del show.
Sin embargo, algunos usuarios mostraron su inconformidad a través de las redes sociales y hubo quienes difundieron algunos videoclips de dicha presentación.
Acompañada por su elenco, Sabrina dejó muy poco a la imaginación, pues hubo desnudos, golpes, gritos y gemidos, todo esto frente a la audiencia, que no sabían como reaccionar ante la presentación.
3 comentarios sobre “Show de Sabrina Sabrok molestó a organizadores del KnotFest por ‘subido de tono’”
