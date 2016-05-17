Será hasta 2017 "Canelo vs Golovkin"

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez y Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin estarían compartiendo por fin una función, el 17 de septiembre, para luego enfrentarse el 6 de mayo del 2017.
Agencia Reforma cuenta con información de que esta semana ambas partes podrían anunciar que llegaron a un acuerdo para enfrentarse, pero antes realizarían una pelea más.
Los dos boxeadores compartirían cartelera el 17 de septiembre.
Ambos pondrían en juego sus coronas, ya que el mexicano posee el cetro mediano y “GGG” el interino del CMB. David Lemieux es el candidato más fuerte para enfrentar al tapatío, mientras que Golovkin contra Daniel Jacobs.
El 24 de mayo vence el plazo para que los equipos lleguen a un acuerdo conforme al reglamento del CMB, de lo contrario el combate se iría a una subasta. Por ser ambos monarcas se da el ordenamiento del organismo boxístico que se deben de enfrentar.
Si ambos equipos llegan al acuerdo de no pelear para septiembre, entonces el CMB avalaría el esperado enfrentamiento para una fecha posterior, que sería mayo de 2017.
Ahora, existe una remota posibilidad de que se topen los dos ya en septiembre, pero el kazajo tendría que aceptar muchas condiciones de Saúl, principalmente peso y repartición de ganancias, algo que se poco ve viable.
Es más fácil que “GGG” acepte una cantidad para aguantar más el pleito y así pelear en 2017.
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
