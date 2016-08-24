Sentenciado por violar a su hermana:

Menor estará 2 años recluido en el Tribunal
Un menor de edad fue sentenciado a dos años con cuatro meses y 24 días de reclusion en el tribunal, por violar a su hermana menor en repetidas ocasiones.
Daniel C. fue detenido por las autoridades tras abusar sexualmente de la niña de 11 años de edad en diciembre del 2014 y enero del 2015, en dos viviendas de las colonias Hacienda de las Torres Universidad y Vicente Guerrero.
El adolescente sometía sexualmente a su hermanita bajo amenazas, por lo que fue condenado por el delito de violación agravada, y tendrá que responder por la reparación del daño.
