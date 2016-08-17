Semen, Mamona y Sopita: Los nombres más graciosos de Río 2016

La diferencia cultural entre un país y otro puede ser inmensa si nos fijamos en algo tan común y básico como los nombres.
Donde ‘mamona’ y ‘semen’ son dos palabras con connotaciones negativas en México, lugares como Portugal las usan como simples nombres propios.
Aquí te dejamos una lista de los nombres de atletas más extraños en Río de Janeiro 2016.
1. Patricia Mamona, atleta portuguesa
2. Dong Dong, gimnasta de trampolín chino
3. Mihail Dudas, atleta
4. Ivet Lalova, atleta especialista en velocidad
5. Mariangela Perrupato, nadadora italiana
6. Semen Makovih, nadador ruso
Foto: Tomada de Twitter.
