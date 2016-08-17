Semen, Mamona y Sopita: Los nombres más graciosos de Río 2016

Semen, Mamona y Sopita: Los nombres más graciosos de Río 2016

By canal44
- 17 Agosto, 2016
- in Deportes
348

La diferencia cultural entre un país y otro puede ser inmensa si nos fijamos en algo tan común y básico como los nombres.

Donde ‘mamona’ y ‘semen’ son dos palabras con connotaciones negativas en México, lugares como Portugal las usan como simples nombres propios.

Aquí te dejamos una lista de los nombres de atletas más extraños en Río de Janeiro 2016.

1. Patricia Mamona, atleta portuguesa

2. Dong Dong, gimnasta de trampolín chino

3. Mihail Dudas, atleta

4. Ivet Lalova, atleta especialista en velocidad

5. Mariangela Perrupato, nadadora italiana

6. Semen Makovih, nadador ruso

Foto: Tomada de Twitter.

7. Caster Semenya, corredora

Ver imagen en Twitter

8. Sopita Tanasan, levantamiento de pesas

Ver imagen en Twitter

Facebook Comments

11 Comments

  1. can ho vung tau

    Thanks for the blog. Much obliged.

  2. kamagra tanio

    Major thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

  3. Osimi sea view

    Thanks again for the article.Really thank you! Really Cool.

  4. solarmovie

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Thanks Again. Cool.

  5. Nathan Coombe

    I really liked your post.Really thank you! Awesome.

  6. pirater un compte facebook

    I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

  7. August

    Hello.This article was extremely interesting, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this issue last Friday.

  8. shareit for pc window 8

    Hello there I am so thrilled I found your web page, I actually found you by error, when I was searching on Bing for shareit app download for android. Anyways I’m here right now and would simply enjoy to say thank you for a incredible article and the all round fun site (I too adore the theme/design), I don’t have enough time to look over it entirely at the minute however I have book-marked it and even added the RSS feeds, so once I have sufficient time I will be returning to read a great deal more. Please do maintain the fantastic work.

  10. medical malpractice lawyer

    I was speaking with a good friend of mine around this article and even regarding personal injury lawyer too. I do believe you made a number of very good points in this article, we’re also looking forward to read more information from you.

  11. kik for pc windows

    Hey there! This is my first reply here so I simply wanted to say a fast hello and tell you I truly enjoy reading your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs which cover kik for android? I’m as well particularly intrigued by this! Thanks for your time!

Leave a Reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

You may also like

Transportan dos hombres en su estómago 8 mdd en droga en Colombia

Los hombres consumieron 120 cápsulas con cocaína que