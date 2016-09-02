Según estudio la marihuana mejora la visión

By canal44
2 Septiembre, 2016
- in Ciencia
Los cannabinoides son compuestos orgánicos que pueden encontrarse en la naturaleza en plantas de la familia de las cannabáceas, como el Cannabis y el Humulos, utilizadas para la fabricación de sustancias psicotrópicas como la marihuana y el hachís. Un estudio realizado por neurólogos canadienses de la Universidad McGill ha demostrado la influencia de estos compuestos en el sistema nervioso y, en especial, la visión.

En su investigación, los científicos deseaban comprobar la influencia de los cannabinoides en el sistema nervioso, pues era conocido que estos compuestos actúan sobre los neurotransmisores del cerebro. En el experimento se utilizaron renacuajos de laboratorio, a los que se les introducía pequeñas cantidades de cannabinoides sintéticos y se analizaba el efecto que producen en las retinas de los animales.

Utilizando técnicas de análisis por resonancia, se pudo comprobar que los compuestos incrementan la actividad de las células neuronales de la retina, lo que aumentó la sensibilidad de la visión de los animales, que pudieron reconocer objetos oscuros con baja iluminación.

Este trabajo aclaró el mecanismo de regulación de los impulsos eléctricos en el cerebro con la acción de los cannabinoides, aunque los científicos desean comprobar sus resultados en mamíferos como ratones o, incluso, en células humanas cultivadas.

Mcgill University

