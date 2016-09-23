Se quemaron butacas del Cine Victoria

- 23 Septiembre, 2016
Siniestro provocado por una bacha de cigarro

 

El edificio de lo que fue el Cine Victoria sufrió otra vez un incendio la tarde del jueves, por fortuna los bomberos intervinieron y no paso a mayores.

Los primeros informes indican que el fuego se inició por una bacha de cigarro, lo que se alcanzó a quemar fueron las butacas.

Cabe destacar que las autoridades han propuesta en muchas ocasiones rehabilitar este inmueble, pero hasta el momento poco se ha hecho.

