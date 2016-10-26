¿Se les hace gorda? Miss Islandia renuncia a concurso de belleza por críticas sobre su peso

En la ciudad de Las Vegas se lleva a cabo el certamen de belleza Miss Grand International, donde desde 2013 se han premiado a las mujeres más bellas de más de 80 países.

Sin embargo, este año el certamen perdió una de sus concursantes incluso antes de que diera inicio, ya que Miss Islandia dejó la carrera después que los organizadores le pidieran que perdiera peso antes de las finales, que estaba un poco gorda y tenía exceso de grasa.

Deja de comer el desayuno, come ensalada para el almuerzo y toma agua en las tardes hasta que sea el concurso’, fueron las indicaciones que Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir recibió de los asistentes del dueño y fundador de Miss Grand International, Nawatt Itsaragrisil.

La modelo respondió con una carta a través de Instagram.

Querido Mr. Nawat

Soy una mujer fuerte, pero a veces esto no es suficiente. Su equipo me dijo que tenía que perder peso para las finales porque tengo mucha grasa y mis hombros son muy grandes. Me dijeron que comiera menos para que le gustara más a usted.

He decidido irme. Soy Miss Islandia, quedé lugar 14 después de las entrevistas en Miss World, gané Miss EM y con mis cualidades y experiencia vine con pasión a su certamen. Cuatro días antes de las finales me dicen que soy muy gorda para usted. En realidad, cualquiera que me diga que soy muy gorda no me merece. Miss Grand International no merece mi rostro, mi cuerpo, mi personalidad o mi corazón.

Espero que la organización abra los ojos porque estamos en el 2016 y si van a dirigir un certamen internacional de belleza, deberían poder ver la belleza internacional.

En mi país, mi cuerpo es perfecto y eso es lo que voy a recordar. Nadie me dirá lo contrario.