¿Se les hace gorda? Miss Islandia renuncia a concurso de belleza por críticas sobre su peso

En la ciudad de Las Vegas se lleva a cabo el certamen de belleza Miss Grand International, donde desde 2013 se han premiado a las mujeres más bellas de más de 80 países.
Sin embargo, este año el certamen perdió una de sus concursantes incluso antes de que diera inicio, ya que Miss Islandia dejó la carrera después que los organizadores le pidieran que perdiera peso antes de las finales, que estaba un poco gorda y tenía exceso de grasa.
Deja de comer el desayuno, come ensalada para el almuerzo y toma agua en las tardes hasta que sea el concurso’, fueron las indicaciones que Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir recibió de los asistentes del dueño y fundador de Miss Grand International, Nawatt Itsaragrisil.
La modelo respondió con una carta a través de Instagram.
Querido Mr. Nawat
Soy una mujer fuerte, pero a veces esto no es suficiente. Su equipo me dijo que tenía que perder peso para las finales porque tengo mucha grasa y mis hombros son muy grandes. Me dijeron que comiera menos para que le gustara más a usted.
He decidido irme. Soy Miss Islandia, quedé lugar 14 después de las entrevistas en Miss World, gané Miss EM y con mis cualidades y experiencia vine con pasión a su certamen. Cuatro días antes de las finales me dicen que soy muy gorda para usted. En realidad, cualquiera que me diga que soy muy gorda no me merece. Miss Grand International no merece mi rostro, mi cuerpo, mi personalidad o mi corazón.
Espero que la organización abra los ojos porque estamos en el 2016 y si van a dirigir un certamen internacional de belleza, deberían poder ver la belleza internacional.
En mi país, mi cuerpo es perfecto y eso es lo que voy a recordar. Nadie me dirá lo contrario.
Arna Ýr declaró al periódico Iceland Monitor que se sentía orgullosa de su cuerpo, ya que había sido parte del equipo nacional de atletismo y que no realizaría más concurso de belleza después del mensaje que recibió.
Miss Grand International no ha hecho ninguna declaración al respecto.
Esta no es la primera vez que un concurso de belleza se ve involucrado en este tipo de escándalos, habrá que recordar que Dondal Trump llamó ‘Miss Piggy’ a Alicia Machado después que ganó Miss Universo y subió un poco de peso.
jordan soccer jersey
Wow, that’s what I was seeking for, what a stuff! existing here at this weblog, thanks admin of this web
page.
https://www.kicksfinest.com/index.php?page=user&action=pub_profile&id=98333
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this website is genuinely nice and
the people are truly sharing fastidious thoughts.
getting heart disease
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this
is great blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
love poems
“wow, awesome article.”
Double Bubble
“Im obliged for the post.Much thanks again. Cool.”
Benefits of Chaga
“There are definitely a variety of particulars like that to take into consideration. That is a nice point to deliver up. I provide the thoughts above as normal inspiration however clearly there are questions like the one you bring up the place the most important thing will be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if finest practices have emerged around issues like that, but I am sure that your job is clearly identified as a fair game. Both girls and boys really feel the influence of only a secondвЂ™s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.”
Ronulcere
Propecia Leber Levitra Tiempo De Duracion [url=http://tadalaf20mg.com]cialis[/url] Priligy 60 Mg Prix Hair Loss Amoxicillin Dose For 40 Lbs
jordan soccer
It’s awesome to pay a visit this website and reading the views of all
friends concerning this post, while I am also eager of getting knowledge.
glucan
“Fantastic blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.”
e-Book spread trading
“With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any solutions to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.”
SIMAD UNIVERSITY
“Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. IвЂ™ll definitely return.”
Lilly
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout
on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
It’s an awesome article in support of all the internet visitors; they will take advantage from it I am sure.
holiday travel today
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the good
work.
maths tuition uk
“Thank you ever so for you article post. Want more.”
SIMAD UNIVERSITY
“Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.”
heating repair
“Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a great articleГўв‚¬В¦ but what can I sayГўв‚¬В¦ I hesitate a lot and never manage to get anything done.”
Online Tuition
“Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Safari. Outstanding Blog!””
bigger butt
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a
few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
website designing agencies
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out
your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the
knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded
on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow,
good blog!
sand asbestos
Great info. Lucky me I ran across your site
by chance (stumbleupon). I have saved as a favorite for later!
pixelpunks.co.za
“The leading source for trustworthy and timely health and medical news and information.”
www.rtw-klub.sk
Hello! I understand this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does building a well-established blog such as yours take a massive amount work?
I’m brand new to running a blog however I do write in my diary on a daily
basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to
share my own experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for new
aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
Egli Diana Pinto
Remarkable! Its genuinely remarkable article, I have got much
clear idea on the topic of from this paragraph.
Ronulcere
Amoxicillin For Syphilis [url=http://genericviabuy.com]generic viagra[/url] Suboxone On Line Pharmacy Preisvergleich Cialis 20 Mg
brazil butt
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just
wanted to say superb blog!
soccer jerseys well-marked
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and
wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Caitlyn
I pay a visit every day a few blogs and blogs to read posts, but this weblog provides quality based content.
ordinary travel
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and our whole neighborhood
can be grateful to you.
confer heart
I am curious to find out what blog system you have been working with?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest site and I would
like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?
butt workout
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites
I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be useful to read through content from other
authors and practice a little something from other sites.
domain registrar
When some one searches for his vital thing, thus he/she needs to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is
maintained over here.
cause fatal heart
Hi to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this website,
and your views are nice designed for new visitors.
right timex
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content for you?
I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write in relation to here.
Again, awesome blog!
soccer sweat shirts
Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this information together.
I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading
and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
brazil butt
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Many thanks
ram dealership ct
“Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Thanks Again. Awesome.”
travel news
I am really impressed with your writing skills and
also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it
is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.
Ronulcere
Cephalexin 500mg No Precription Needed Kamagra And Hiv Cialis Generika Qualitat [url=http://cialtobuy.com]cialis[/url] Levitra Discount Viagra Berbere Predisone Quick Delivery
soccer jerseys
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I loved this post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Bessie
Hi there, every time i used to check website posts
here early in the morning, for the reason that i like to learn more
and more.
Shelton
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in internet explorer, would test this… IE nonetheless is the market chief and a good component to folks will pass over your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Ronulcere
Overnight Secure Macrobid Cystitis Tablets Pharmacocinetique De La Ciprofloxacine Cialis Afecta Fertilidad [url=http://cheapestcial.com]online pharmacy[/url] Comment Acheter Cytotec Sans Ordonnance Shelf Life Of Keflex
travel diary
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site.
Studying this info So i’m satisfied to show that
I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
I such a lot indubitably will make sure to do not forget this web site and
provides it a glance regularly.
Patty
Very good blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little
lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like
Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many
choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
Any tips? Thanks a lot!
travel guides
You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I find this matter
to be really something which I believe I might never
understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely huge for me.
I am looking ahead in your next publish, I’ll attempt
to get the hang of it!
click here
Good day. I recently noticed this page and I really love it. I also want to speak about garageband iphone at times. Great to be around, bless you!
holiday travel today
I always spent my half an hour to read this blog’s articles or reviews
everyday along with a mug of coffee.
domain registrar
Howdy! I know this is kind of off-topic however I needed
to ask. Does managing a well-established blog
like yours require a massive amount work? I’m brand new
to running a blog however I do write in my diary every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my
personal experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any kind of
suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
medical malpractice lawyer
I personally came over here from some other web address about med malpractice lawyers and imagined I might as well consider this. I love what I see therefore I am just following you. Looking towards checking out your blog again.
travel tips
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself
or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
cheers