Sammy Sosa luce irreconocible en nuevo vídeo

Sammy Sosa really living his life as a one man Neapolitan Ice Cream pic.twitter.com/enU75FS5ML

Sammy Sosa out here lookin like Pepto Bismal. pic.twitter.com/1xdKo84Bko

Did Sammy Sosa go to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory? pic.twitter.com/3qP6WBt9r2

They need to do a #30for30 on Sammy Sosa and not even talk about baseball.

“What if I told you that this guy…was also this guy…” pic.twitter.com/94JK1CjdTs

— BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) July 13, 2017