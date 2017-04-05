‘Sale el sol’, el programa matutino de Imagen Tv (VIDEO)
‘Sale el Sol’ saldrá de lunes a viernes de 8 am a 12 pm bajo la conducción de Luz María Zetina, Mauricio Barcelata, Carlos Arenas y Paulina Mercado.
Los espectáculos estarán a cargo de Ana María Alvarado y Gustavo Adolfo Infante.
Un comentario sobre “‘Sale el sol’, el programa matutino de Imagen Tv (VIDEO)”
