Robin Hood, el nuevo proyecto de Leonardo DiCaprio

De acuerdo con información del diario croata Dubrovacki vjesnik, el actor estadounidense Leonardo DiCaprio alista una nueva producción sobre la adaptación de la historia de Robin Hood – Origins.
Incluso se especula que la nueva versión del famoso héroe del bosque de Sherwood sería lanzada en tres partes y la filmación se llevará a cabo en la ciudad de Dubrovnik, conocida como La Perla del Adriático, ubicada en la República de Croacia, durante los meses de enero y febrero del próximo año.
El encargado de interpretar a Robin Hood será el actor Taron Egerton; en la cinta también estará la higa de Bono (líder de la banda U2), Eve Hewson como Lady Marian, además de Jamie Foxx como Little John.
Robin Hood – Origins será una producción en conjunto entre DiCaprio y la compañía estadounidense Lionsgate, bajo la dirección de Otto Bathurs.
