Revelan al villano de nueva película de Wolverine (VIDEO)

Wolverine aparecerá por última vez en la pantalla grande en su tercera cinta en solitario. Los detalles se revelan poco a poco, por ejemplo, ahora sabemos el título: “Logan”.
Ahora, gracias a la cuenta de Instagram @wponx, tenemos un primer vistazo al villano. Se trata de una fotografía en blanco y negro, que muestra al actor Boyd Holbrook metido en un carro, una imagen acompañada de la palabra “Pierce”.
Esto hace parecer que Holbrook interpretará a Donald Pierce. Se trata de un personaje que apareció en los cómics en los 80, un villano mitad ciborg con superfuerza y resistencia al daño.
Se dice que esta nueva película está basada en parte en el cómic “Old Man Logan”, el cual se ubica en un futuro post-apocalípitico y presenta a un Wolverine mucho más viejo.
La película fue dirigida por James Mangold y pretende ser la última vez que Hugh Jackman interprete al personaje, que ha aparecido en casi todas las películas de “X-Men”.
La cinta llega en marzo de 2017.
Carlos Eduardo Correa da Veig
I am really happy to glance at this webpage posts which carries plenty of helpful information, thanks for providing such information.|
José Wilame Araújo Rodrigues
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.|
Lelio Junior
I’m extremely pleased to find this great site. I wanted to thank you for
ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part
of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new stuff on your website.
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you
writing this post plus the rest of the site is extremely good.
LarLime
Trusted Online Pharmacy Diflucan Compare Prices Amoxicillin For Tooth Infection cialis buy online Clobetasol 30g Best Website Cefa Tabs Without Prescription
Carlos Eduardo Correa da Veig
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this blog; this weblog contains remarkable and truly fine data in favor of readers.|
Lelio Junior
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked
submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted
to say excellent blog!
tercio borlenghi junior
I just like the valuable info you provide for your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at once more here regularly.
I’m reasonably certain I’ll be told lots of new
stuff right right here! Best of luck for the next!
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Bittencourt
You are so awesome! I don’t think I have read something like
that before. So nice to discover someone with original thoughts on this subject matter.
Really.. thank you for starting this up. This
website is one thing that is needed on the web, someone
with a bit of originality!
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junior
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on jordan soccer jersey. Regards
Egli Diana Pinto
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|