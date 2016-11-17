Remedio coreano para la piel grasa

Este método se originó en Japón y de ahí pasó a Corea, donde se ha convertido en una sensación después de que una vlogger coreana lo experimentara. Aunque parece un procedimiento fácil, éste cuenta con algunos trucos para que sea eficaz:
- Debes aplicarte la base y el corrector de manera normal
- Cubres la cara con una gruesa de polvo suelto
- Sumerge el rostro en agua fría durante máximo 30 segundos
- Sécate con toques muy ligeros para evitar quitar el make up y continúa maquillando los ojos y los labios.
El jamsu es recomendado para mujeres con piel grasa.
