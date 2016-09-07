Rematan el vestido con el que Marilyn Monroe le cantó a Kennedy

Para el cumpleaños número 45 de John F. Kennedy, por entonces presidente de Estados Unidos, se organizó un gran evento en el estadio Madisson Square Garden de Nueva York. Entre todos los festejos, la actriz Marilyn Monroe le cantó al mandatario una versión del feliz cumpleaños que pasó a la historia.
Ahora, el vestido con el que la estrella entonó el “Happy birthday, Mister President” será subastado en Los Ángeles, el próximo 17 de noviembre. La empresa Julien, encargada del remate, estima que se alcanzará un precio de entre US$ 2 y 3 millones, la cifra más alta para un vestido de Monroe.
Fabricado en seda y cubierto de lentejuelas y brillantes, el vestido de color piel era tan ajustado que fue literalmente cosido en torno a ella.
Es una pieza creada por el diseñador Jean Louis y es el único que existe. Ya había sido subastado en 1999, cuando alcanzó un precio de US$ 1,26 millones, el monto más alto para un vestido utilizado por la actriz.
Tres meses después del evento, Monroe murió de sobredosis, y pocos meses después Kennedy fue asesinado, lo que incrementa el valor histórico del vestido.
Julien subastará otros 1.700 objetos a lo largo de tres días, aunque será la última vez que suceda esto, según explicó uno de los responsables de la empresa a la agencia Associated Press. Esto se debe a que los objetos subastados son los últimos disponibles en el mercado. El resto de pertenencias de la célebre actriz están en manos de sus herederos legales.
