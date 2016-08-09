Receta para preparar un rico té desintoxicante
Si tienes ganas de desintoxicar tu cuerpo, pero no eres de las que se hacen dietas drásticas, este té es ideal para ti. Es el drink perfecto para empezar el día por sus ingredientes. El jengibre ayuda a la digestión, la cúrcuma limpia el hígado, la cayena mejora el metabolismo y la canela tiene propiedades anti inflamatorias.
Lo padre de este té para desintoxicar es que le puedes quitar cualquier ingrediente que no te guste y ponerle un poco más de tus favoritos. La receta ideal es:
Ingredientes:
3 cm de jengibre
1 cucharadita de cúrcuma
2 varitas de canela
1/2 cucharadita de cayena
1 cucharada de miel de abeja
1/2 limón
Preparación:
- Pela el jengibre y córtalo en rebanadas delgaditas. Aplástalo con la parte plana del cuchillo.
- Pon el jengibre en una olla con 6 tazas de agua y ponlo a hervir.
- Baja el fuego y agrega la canela, la cúrcuma y la cayena. Deja que hierva a fuego lento otros 10 minutos.
- Cuélalo, ponle miel y el jugo del limón
Toma dos tazas durante el día, una al despertar y otra después de comer y nos cuentas los resultados.
