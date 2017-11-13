Home
Rebel Wilson reveló dos casos de acoso que vivió en Hollywood

Fotografía: Especial

La actriz se suma a la larga lista de víctima de los acosos en la industria

Estados Unidos.- Rebel Wilson se suma a la larga lista de víctimas acosadas por alguien de poder en la industria de cine de Hollywood. En medio de esta ola de denuncias, la actriz dio su testimonio, a través de las redes sociales, en donde contó dos desagradables episodios que vivió.

La primera vez, detalla Wilson, un reconocido actor, “en una posición de poder”, le pidió que entrara en una habitación con él y, repetidamente, le dijo que “le pusiera un dedo en el ano”. Mientras, sus amigos varones, presentes, se reían e intentaban “filmar el incidente en sus iPhones”. “Yo dije que no y finalmente salí de la habitación”, escribió la actriz.

Ella dijo que llamó a su abogado para que informara del incidente al estudio y así se supiera que si algo parecido volvía a ocurrir ella dejaba la producción. Luego, agregó que uno de los representantes de la estrella la amenazó diciéndole que sea amable con el hombre en cuestión. “Me negué. Todo fue desagradable “, escribió.

El segundo incidente, según Wilson, ocurrió cuando ella se encontró en la habitación de un hotel con un director. “Pensé que estábamos allí para hablar de comedia -explicó-. No pasó nada físico debido a que la mujer del tipo lo había llamado por teléfono y había comenzado a discutir con él sobre que él dormía con todas las actrices. Por suerte, ella gritaba tan fuerte que pude escucharla y me dí vuelta y me fui corriendo de la habitación inmediatamente. Estaba tan ingenua con la idea de que sólo íbamos a hablar de trabajo que ni siquiera eso se me pasó por la mente”.

La actriz cerró diciendo que ahora aprendió que si es testigo de este tipo de conductas de acoso, le pase a ella o a alguien más, no será nunca más “educada”.

Con Información de La opinion

