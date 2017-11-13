Rebel Wilson reveló dos casos de acoso que vivió en Hollywood

La actriz se suma a la larga lista de víctima de los acosos en la industria

Estados Unidos.- Rebel Wilson se suma a la larga lista de víctimas acosadas por alguien de poder en la industria de cine de Hollywood. En medio de esta ola de denuncias, la actriz dio su testimonio, a través de las redes sociales, en donde contó dos desagradables episodios que vivió.

La primera vez, detalla Wilson, un reconocido actor, “en una posición de poder”, le pidió que entrara en una habitación con él y, repetidamente, le dijo que “le pusiera un dedo en el ano”. Mientras, sus amigos varones, presentes, se reían e intentaban “filmar el incidente en sus iPhones”. “Yo dije que no y finalmente salí de la habitación”, escribió la actriz.

I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it's so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

Ella dijo que llamó a su abogado para que informara del incidente al estudio y así se supiera que si algo parecido volvía a ocurrir ella dejaba la producción. Luego, agregó que uno de los representantes de la estrella la amenazó diciéndole que sea amable con el hombre en cuestión. “Me negué. Todo fue desagradable “, escribió.

I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio – basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.

I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

El segundo incidente, según Wilson, ocurrió cuando ella se encontró en la habitación de un hotel con un director. “Pensé que estábamos allí para hablar de comedia -explicó-. No pasó nada físico debido a que la mujer del tipo lo había llamado por teléfono y había comenzado a discutir con él sobre que él dormía con todas las actrices. Por suerte, ella gritaba tan fuerte que pude escucharla y me dí vuelta y me fui corriendo de la habitación inmediatamente. Estaba tan ingenua con la idea de que sólo íbamos a hablar de trabajo que ni siquiera eso se me pasó por la mente”.

Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud… — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

La actriz cerró diciendo que ahora aprendió que si es testigo de este tipo de conductas de acoso, le pase a ella o a alguien más, no será nunca más “educada”.

To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described – but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 de noviembre de 2017

Con Información de La opinion