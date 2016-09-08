Quieren hacer más playeras retro de Chivas

José Luis Higuera, Director General del Grupo Omnilife-Chivas, se encuentra en negociaciones con la gente de Puma, enmarca encargada de confeccionar su uniforme, para el lanzamiento de otro volumen de playeras conmemorativas por los 110 años del club.
“Ahí no podemos opinar mucho, es una campaña de Puma y estoy negociando para que más aficionados lo tengan”, confesó en entrevista con ESPN Digital.
Una importante diferencia entre esta playera y las que planean sacar a la venta próximamente será el folio, mismo que lo hizo una pieza auténtica.
“Sí (tendrá una diferencia), la idea es que tenga sus diferencias, de entrada va a ser el folio prácticamente la diferencia. La verdad es que estamos muy contentos”.
Fue una gran respuesta de la afición del Guadalajara, misma que acampó a las afueras del Estadio desde la tarde del lunes, y que ante ello, tuvieron que anticipar la venta.
Las 1,206 playeras que estuvieron disponibles en el punto de venta del inmueble rojiblanco se agotaron la mañana de este jueves, algo que tiene al dirigentecon sentimientos encontrados.
“Fue una gran respuesta, la verdad es que es un artículo de colección, poco frustrado al igual que la afición, ya que al ser un artículo de colección, es de poco monto, poco volumen de playeras, ha sido un éxito y a la gente le ha gustado la playera”, dijo el directivo.
