Quieren evitar accidentes laborales:

Dará STPS taller preventivo a empresarios
La Secretaria del Trabajo y Previsión Social con el apoyo de las distintas cámaras en la ciudad, llevará a cabo la semana de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo.
Se ofrecerán distintas pláticas a los directivos de las empresas para que apliquen mejores cuidados con sus empleados, el evento se llevará a cabo del 7 al 11 de noviembre en distintos lugares.
El lunes siete de noviembre la inauguración se llevará a cabo en Fechac, posteriormente se a bordaran los temas de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo, así como el Proceso de Inspección.
El martes 8 de noviembre, las pláticas tendrán lugar en CANACO, con la detección de factores psicosociales.
Los temas a tratar el miércoles en CANACINTRA serán comisiones de seguridad y residuos peligrosos.
El jueves y viernes, la sede del evento será Index con el programa Nacional de bienestar y emocional en el trabajo.
